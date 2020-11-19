FREEPORT — Freeport Town Hall closed Wednesday, Nov. 18, following the potential exposure of a municipal employee to COVID-19, according to an announcement on the town’s website.

The employee who may have been exposed is not experiencing any symptoms and has not tested positive, according to the town, but officials are erring on the side of caution and the Town Hall will remain closed while the matter is investigated.

Employees who usually work onsite are working remotely. Online services are available at freeportmaine.com.

No further information was available as of Thursday, Nov. 19.

