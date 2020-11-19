PORTLAND — A Congolese man pleaded guilty last week in federal court to conspiring to commit mail fraud, in a case involving multiple American and international police agencies, including Scarborough Police.

According to the U. S. Attorney’s Office, Mukonkole Huge Kifwa, 35, entered the plea on Nov. 10 to participating in a conspiracy to obtain money through a fraudulent credit card scheme using an international mail carrier. A statement from the U. S. Attorney indicated Kifwa and his co-conspirators used fraudulent credit cards to make cash advances against bank accounts belonging to people in the United Kingdom.

Assistant United States Attorney Darcie McElwee said this week that Scarborough Police originally helped investigators with the case back in 2015, identifying Kifwa through the use of the department’s fingerprint expert. McElwee said the department was involved again in 2016, when a stolen credit card connected with the fraud was allegedly used at a business in Scarborough.

Kifwa faces up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. He will be sentenced after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

The Scarborough Police Department; the U.S. Department of State, Diplomatic Security Service; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations; and the City of London (U.K.) Police Department investigated the case.

