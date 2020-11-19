Gordon Hayward has decided to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Boston Celtics, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Hayward could have made $34.2 million this season if he opted in, but he will instead search for longer-term money elsewhere. Per multiple reports, several teams seem to have interest in the 30-year-old wing. Hayward has been tied to the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers in the last week.

The Pacers would be an intriguing fit for the Indiana native, but they would need to work out some form of sign-and-trade deal with Boston.

The Celtics could try to renegotiate a new deal with Hayward, since they still have his Bird rights. It’s possible Hayward and the Celtics could come to an agreement on a longer term deal that offers him security and gives the team cap relief. They could also still to work a sign-and-trade with another team to send him to his preferred destination and to salvage some trade value.

This story will be updated.

