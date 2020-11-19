LEWISTON — The doors barely opened at Lewiston High School on Thursday after closure for a COVID-19 outbreak last week, when it was announced they would close again Friday because a positive staff test has forced other staff to quarantine for 14 days. The school will go to remote learning until students can return Dec. 3.
“We became aware from a test result this morning that the Lewiston High School administrative team and some office staff were in close contact with a staff that had a positive result. We contact traced back to Monday as required,” Superintendent Jake Langlais said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “This tracing has resulted in a 14-day quarantine for those staff. Due to the staff being out, we are moving to remote instruction at LHS until students return on Dec. 3.”
In a letter to parents, Langlais said Lewiston Regional Technical Center and Lewiston Adult Education will remain open for business because the close contacts occurred in the main office of the high school.
No students are close contacts because no in-person classes were held at the school this week until Thursday because of an outbreak last week. “The CDC has said this is not a student quarantine situation,” Langlais said.
Questions for the school can be directed to the superintendent’s office by calling 795-4100.
Last Friday, school officials announced three positive COVID cases were “linked by a particular setting being Lewiston High School.” Instruction moved to remote learning until Thursday and there was a deep cleaning of the high school and the Lewiston Regional Technical Center.
