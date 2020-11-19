LISBON — Lisbon’s Beaver Park has long been a recreational gem for the town, but its popularity has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year, the town orders 300 family passes to sell and always has passes to spare at the end of the year. This year they sold out in early June and had to add an extra 100. The parks and recreation department also surpassed its $10,000 revenue goal in June. It also set records for visitors without passes.

Mark Stevens, the director of Lisbon’s parks and recreation department, said people are rediscovering the park, in part because of the pandemic.

The town’s Papermill Trail attracted a lot of people, but the 337-acre Beaver Park also became very popular. The miles of walking trails and ponds offer mountain biking, hiking, swimming and fishing. The ponds are stocked with fish.

Stevens said Lisbon Parks and Recreation also moved its soccer and football programs to the large field at Beaver Park this year. Stevens said families could spread out while kids were playing sports, and walk the dog or just enjoy the park.

“There’s just more to do and it’s just a little more of a kick back and relax atmosphere,” Stevens said.

Those programs will likely remain at the park. Stevens said the annual Moxie Festival car show also may move to Beaver Park. There are plans to increase parking at the park, which is a high priority.

With the winter growing near, Stevens said the park is ready with a brand new groomer for cross country skiing trails.

“We’re going to sell more passes next year I’m sure,” Stevens said. “This is something that is a strong trend and it’s not just because of COVID I think.”

Beaver Park is located off Cotton Road, which is off Pinewoods Road, which was recently repaved.

