Arrests

11/12 at 11:40 p.m. Carl Arthur Littlefield Jr., 36, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Jacob Murphy on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

11/10 at 12:20 p.m. Terrence Franklin Beckwith, 28, of Portland, was issued a summons on the corner of County and Gorham roads by Sgt. Donald Laflin on charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

11/10 at 12:20 p.m. Gabrielle L. Anastacio, 28, of Portland, was issued a summons on the corner of County and Gorham roads by Sgt. Donald Laflin on a charge of driving without a license.

11/10 at 12:59 p.m. Eric C. Gould, 36, of Buxton, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Sgt. Donald Laflin on a charge of driving without a license.

11/11 at 1:39 p.m. David J. Pike, 33, of Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Breagh Macaulay on charges of shoplifting and violating conditions of release.

11/12 at 7:22 p.m. David Alan Defoor-Quinn, 25, of South Portland, was issued a summons on the corner of Payne Road and Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of attaching false plates.

11/13 at 2 p.m. Stephen Alan White, 38, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of attaching false plates.

11/14 at 4:12 a.m. Jeffrey C. Farmer, 57, of Sanford, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Tanner Mann on a charge of driving after suspension.

11/15 at 2:23 p.m. Christopher Alan Guidi, 40, of Dayton, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls:

11/9 at 4:10 p.m. Assist Gorham.

11/9 at 7:26 p.m. Structure fire on Central Park Avenue.

11/10 at 9:49 a.m. Fire alarm on Route 1.

11/10 at 6:02 p.m. Assist Gorham.

11/10 at 6:49 p.m. Assist Gorham.

11/10 at 11:51 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector on Wildrose Lane.

11/13 at 9:57 a.m. Indoor gas odor on Marcia Street.

11/13 at 11:32 a.m. Assist Gorham.

11/13 at 1:13 p.m. Fire alarm on Route 1.

11/13 at 5:14 p.m. Fire alarm on Payne Road.

11/14 at 7:26 a.m. Fire alarm on Timber Sands Drive.

11/14 at 10:42 a.m. Assist Gorham.

11/14 at 2:45 p.m. Assist Buxton.

11/14 at 3:14 p.m. Odor investigation on King Street.

11/14 at 6:40 p.m. Fire alarm on Hannaford Drive.

11/15 at 7:00 a.m. Assist Gorham.

11/15 at 3:25 p.m. Odor investigation on the corner of Gorham and Beech Ridge Roads.

11/15 at 3:43 p.m. Assist Saco.

11/15 at 6:43 p.m. Gas stove leak on Iris Drive.

11/15 at 6:47 p.m. Assist Gorham.

11/15 at 7:21 p.m. Fire alarm on Topaz Drive.

11/15 at 8:11 p.m. Fire alarm on Old Orchard Street.

11/15 at 10:04 p.m. Assist Gorham.

11/15 at 11:52 p.m. Telephone pole sparking on Winslow Homer Road.

EMS:

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 35 calls from Nov. 9-15.

