Arrests

11/7 at 3:39 p.m. Patrick Rugenera, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of reckless conduct.

11/9 at 2:20 p.m. Shane Erskine, 21, of South Portland, was arrested on Fort Road by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11/9 at 10:53 p.m. John Berry, 28, of Casco, was arrested on Anthoine Street by Officer Caleb Gray on warrants.

11/10 at 6:26 a.m. Christopher Lee Frank, 30, a transient, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of aggravated criminal mischief, burglary of a motor vehicle and violating conditions of release.

11/10 at 4:54 p.m. Justin McLaughlin, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Anthony Verville on a charge of violating a protective order.

11/10 at 6:16 p.m. Dennis Junkins, 30, of South Portland, was arrested on Smith Street by Officer Jeff Warren on charges of unlawful possession of drugs and violating conditions of release.

11/12 at 5:36 p.m. Hank Payne, 40, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a warrant.

11/12 at 6:51 p.m. Eric K. Porter, 35, of South Portland, was arrested on East Wainwright Circle by Officer Daniel Purinton on a warrant.

11/12 at 7:40 p.m. Michael Towne, 44, listed as a transient, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Taylor Stroup on a warrant.

11/13 at 1:00 a.m. Daniel Duhamel, 37, of South Portland, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Anthony Verville on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11/13 at 3:11 p.m. Matthew G. Seitz, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Anthoine Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a warrant.

Summonses

11/6 at 1:05 p.m. Elizabeth Catherine Jager, 30, of Portland, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of theft by taking and violating conditions of release.

11/7 at 12:19 a.m. Denis Mugabo, 23, of Portland, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Sgt. Kevin Sager on a charge of attaching false plates.

11/11 at 1:27 a.m. Shawn W. Anderson, 46, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving without a license.

Fire calls

11/10 at 6:22 a.m. Good intention call on Ocean Street.

11/10 at 11:06 a.m. No incident found at Bonnybriar Road address.

11/11 at 8:32 a.m. Hazmat investigation on Broadway, nothing found.

11/11 at 2:30 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Main Street.

11/11 at 3:19 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Scarborough Connector.

11/11 at 11:49 p.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

11/12 at 8:26 a.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

11/12 at 11:40 a.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

11/12 at 1:12 p.m. Natural gas odor investigation on Lincoln Street.

11/12 at 3:18 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Massachusetts Avenue.

11/12 at 5:22 p.m. False fire alarm on Preble Street.

11/13 at 8:37 a.m. Gas odor investigation on Powers Road.

11/13 at 10:53 a.m. Invalid assist on Preble Street.

11/13 at 2:37 p.m. False fire alarm on Clarks Pond Parkway.

11/13 at 3:17 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Pine Street.

11/13 at 5:09 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with a pedestrian on Gorham Road.

11/13 at 7:40 p.m. Rescue victim(s) from stalled elevator on Running Hill Road.

11/14 at 9:05 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Main Street.

11/14 at 9:19 a.m. Cover assignment standby on Union Street.

11/14 at 9:20 a.m. Cover assignment standby on Pillsbury Street.

11/14 at 11:47 a.m. False fire alarm on Sable Oaks Drive.

11/14 at 1:44 p.m. Public service on Maine Mall Road.

11/14 at 4:56 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector on New York Avenue.

11/15 at 12:16 a.m. No incident found at Maine Mall Road address.

11/15 at 11:34 p.m. Medical alert alarm on River Place Drive.

11/16 at 11:18 a.m. Aircraft standby on Westbrook Street.

EMS:

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 48 calls from Nov. 10-16.

