NEW HIRES

Timothy Moriarity has been named chief information officer at Cross Insurance. Moriarity will be based out of Bangor and responsible for overseeing IT strategy and heading up the development and delivery of the next-generation of digital capabilities and solutions for Cross Insurance. He has over 20 years of professional experience in IT positions, and most recently served as the senior director of IT operations and administrative applications for The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor.

St. Mary’s Health System has hired Dr. Sarah Shubert to its Portland orthopedic practice. Shubert specializes in arthroscopy of the shoulder and knee and shoulder replacement surgery. She is currently a physician for the U.S. Ski Team, as well as a member of the American Shoulder and Elbow Society. Shubert received her undergraduate degree from Yale University, her medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston and completed her orthopedic surgery sports medicine fellowship at the University of California at San Diego.

The Partners Bank Retail Lending Department is expanding and has added Bryanna Thibault as a mortgage consultant. Thibault began her career in banking in 2003 with People’s Choice Credit Union and served in a variety of banking positions before rising through the ranks at Kennebunk Savings Bank to become vice president and residential lending officer. She currently resides in Biddeford on a “mini backyard farm” with her husband and children.

Stacey Hassan has been hired as the director of marketing at Otelco, working out of its New Gloucester office. A current resident of Quincy, Massachusetts, Hassan previously served as marketing director for Atlantic Broadband before taking on her new role, in which she will be responsible for leading the marketing team in driving business growth by developing strategies, benchmarks and budgets for marketing plans. Hassan is a graduate of Lasell University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Benjamin Austin has joined Otelco’s New Gloucester office as a system administrator after working in IT for over 10 years, and Rose Giasson has joined Otelco as a customer service representative in New Gloucester. Giasson has over 26 years of customer service experience in banking, patient services, retail, and sales. Anthony Julian has joined the company’s Bangor office as a technical support technician. Jordan Shain has joined Otelco as an OSP field technician in Bangor. Shain, a Bangor resident, has an associate’s degree in machine tool technology and has been in the aerospace and power generation sector for 16 years. In Massachusetts, Vadym Levchyk has joined the Granby office as an OSP technician.

Dr. Angela Y. Higgins has joined Maine Medical Partners – MaineHealth Cardiology. Higgins has conducted research in outcomes, particularly outcomes following implantable cardioverter defibrillator implantation. Dr. Bram Newman has recently joined Maine Medical Partners – Neurosurgery and Spine. He is a specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation. Dr. Kristina A. Giles has joined MMP Surgical Care – Vascular Surgery. She was most recently a part of the University of Florida Division of Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy, where she served as the director of quality for the Department of Surgery and as associate program director of the Vascular Surgery Fellowship.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

FundamentalVR announced that healthcare futurist Dr. Rafael Grossmann, has joined its global medical panel. Grossmann, a full-time practicing surgeon in Maine, joins a panel of health care leaders and professionals to advise the company as it continues to assess technological advances and power a new era of training for medical educators and others in the health care field. In 2013, Grossmann was the first doctor to ever use Google Glass during a live surgery and has spoken at global events such as TEDx, Exponential Medicine and MedicineX.

John Gaudet and Brianna DiDonato-Duran have been appointed to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine board of directors. Gaudet, who joins on a three-year term after serving as vice chair of the clubs’ human resources committee since 2015, is the president of J. Gaudet Associates, an excellent team leadership coach, and former member of the Portland Boys & Girls Club. DiDonato-Duran, who is a special education teacher at Glickman Academy for Spurwink Services, also joins on a three-year term. She attended the Boys & Girls Club in Portland from ages 7 to 17 and currently serves as president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine Alumni Association.

AWARDS & HONORS

Donna Jordan, a nurse at Bonny Eagle Middle School, has been named the 2020/2021 Maine School Nurse of the Year by the Maine Association of School Nurses. This award acknowledges a member who demonstrates leadership and excellence in the profession, something Jordan has shown every day since she began her school nursing career 15 years ago at Bonny Eagle. Her influence at the school and within the district is seen through committee appointments at the local and state level, in her training and educational roles, and as the recipient of several funded grants. She maintains professional membership in both the National Association of School Nurses and the MASN, where served on the board for the past five years as treasurer.

Kate Worcester, a certified physician assistant at Cooper Gilmore Health Center, has received the Outstanding Health Care Professional of the Year Award from her peers at the Maine Physician Assistant Association. Each year, this award is presented to a physician’s assistant that demonstrates knowledge, teaching skills in support of the profession, and emphasizes contributions to the improvement of health care in Maine. During the pandemic, Worcester has been her hospital’s primary COVID-19 testing tent practitioner and has taken a lead role in counseling and providing contact tracing assistance to residents and visitors.

PROMOTIONS

Maine People Before Politics has promoted Julie Dumont Rabinowitz to serve as executive director. Rabinowitz has served as MPBP’s director of policy and communication since 2019 after she served as a senior policy advisor and press secretary to former governor Paul LePage. Rabinowitz is a current resident of Falmouth. Michael Hersey will continue to serve as director of operations.

