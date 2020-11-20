SCARBOROUGH — Free gatherings to make Advent wreaths are traditionally held at different Maine churches to prepare for Advent, the four-week period leading up to Christmas that is a time of preparation for the celebration of the Lord’s birth in which Christians celebrate the way the Lord comes into our lives each day.

During the pandemic, the events will take on slightly different looks this year (as events are added, they will be included in the Special Events section at www.portlanddiocese.org).

St. John Paul II Parish will be making advent wreath making kits available in Scarborough, South Portland, and Cape Elizabeth. The kits include live greens from Broadway Gardens in South Portland, Advent candles, a wreath ring, wire, and devotional materials. To place your order, contact Amanda Meir at (603) 969-4009 or [email protected] The kits will be available for pickup at:

· St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough

Sunday, November 29, 11:30 a.m.

• Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland

Saturday, November 28, 3 p.m., and Sunday, November 29, 11 a.m.

• St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth

Sunday, November 29, 10 a.m.

A donation of $10 to defray costs would be appreciated.

Advent wreaths traditionally consist of a circle of evergreen branches with four candles, three purple and one pink or rose colored. During Advent, candles are progressively lit week by week, beginning with a single purple candle. During the second week, two purple candles are lit, followed by two purple candles and the pink candle during the third week, and then all four candles. The rose-colored or pink candle coincides with the Third Sunday of Advent (Gaudete Sunday), on which the priest also wears pink or rose. It is a time of celebration, noting that Advent is nearing completion and Christmas is near.

The blessing of an Advent Wreath traditionally takes place on the First Sunday of Advent — Nov. 29 this year — or on the evening before the First Sunday of Advent. When the blessing of the Advent Wreath is celebrated in the home, it is appropriate that it be blessed by a parent or another member of the family. To view a blessing from “Catholic Household Blessings and Prayers,” visit www.portlanddiocese.org/adventwreath

