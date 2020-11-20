Assisted Living, Enclave of Scarborough, honored their great men, and one special woman, on Veterans Day. They were each given a rose, flag pin, and veterans mug. Their photographs were displayed decoratively, and even their engineering associate, Ken MacDonald. brought in his old military uniform. All residents enjoyed a patriotic dessert and watched lifestyle associate, Randi Gonneville’s ‘veterans tribute video’ featuring all of the stories of their resident veterans in Enclaves’ theater. Those working and living at Enclave would like to thank all veterans for their service and sacrifice for this country and especially the following individuals for their dedication to duty and protecting this great nation: Ronald Carriero, Army; Jim Ocheltree, Navy; James Whittemore, Army; Paul Boucher, Army; Mary McGrath, Navy; Lloyd Egers, Air Force; Art Wood, Army; Tom Gagnon, Air Force/Military Police; Bob Young, Air Force; Gerry Lamontagne, Army; and Ken MacDonald, Army.

