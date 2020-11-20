Christmas light parade

Santa Claus is coming to town and a neighborhood near you. Thanks to Windham Fire and Rescue, Mr. and Mrs. Claus plan to take part in a light parade that will travel all around Windham on Sunday, Nov. 29. Check the Windham Parks & Recreation website, at windhamrecreation.com, for the parade’s start time and route so you can enjoy the lighted vehicles as they drive by. And be sure you send some special season’s greetings to our special North Pole visitors.

European Christmas Bazaar canceled

The European Christmas Bazaar that was scheduled for Dec. 4 and 5 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish has been canceled due to COVID-19. The parish had planned to host an outdoor bazaar with booths scattered around their grounds on Roosevelt Trail to make for a festive holiday shopping experience. The bazaar would have been in keeping with traditional Christmas markets held in Austria, Germany, France and other European countries. Sadly, the event is another victim of this horrible virus.

It’s Dinovember at the library

November is Dinovember at the Windham Public Library. Check out the antics of some silly prehistoric creatures as they pop up in places you’re not expecting on the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages. You never know what will be in store, but one thing is for sure: You will be in for a whole lot of fun.

Holiday thrift shop bag sale

The North Windham Union Church UCC is having a $5 bag sale at its thrift shop at 723 Roosevelt Trail from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 17. Due to the uncertainty of the times, look for a banner out by their mailbox to be sure the store is open for the day. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, so a volunteer will greet you at the door and provide you with details before you proceed downstairs to shop. You’ll find a bounty of inexpensive holiday gift ideas to choose from ranging from clothes to housewares to books and toys.

Christmas tree sale

The Knights of Columbus Annual Christmas Tree Sale begins Saturday, Nov. 28, in the Our Lady of Perpetual Help parking lot on Route 302. Stop by between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. any Saturday or Sunday until Dec. 20 to pick the perfect tree for your home. On Saturdays there will be raffles for an inflatable “Santa in a Helicopter” or you can hope to win a beautiful decorated tabletop tree, a gourmet holiday gift basket or a s’mores kit. Complimentary hot chocolate and coffee will be available while you browse. Due to COVID-19 concerns, guests are requested to wear masks and socially distance in order to keep each other safe.

Haley Pal can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: