According to a new Monmouth University poll, seven in 10 Republicans believe that Joe Biden won the presidential election only because of voter fraud. Last time I checked, Sen. Susan Collins was a Republican Party leader. I call on her to get up in front of the Senate and refute this claim. I also call on her to appear on the major network and cable TV news programs and clearly state that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
Yes, she has congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory. Big deal. That is just common decency. I now call on her to use her position as a Republican Party leader to stand up to the president and his sycophants and to put these baseless claims of widespread fraud to rest.
What is she afraid of? Why burden the incoming Biden-Harris administration with the specter of half of the country thinking they didn’t win a free and fair election? For the good of the country, it is time to move on.
Kevin Carley
Portland
