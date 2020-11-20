The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about drastic changes to our daily lives. The share of products that we consume, use and dispose of at home has grown – highlighting the need for sustainable recycling solutions.

America’s beverage industry is committed to consumer awareness of the need for beverage bottles and caps to be recycled so they can be remade into new bottles, as intended. Last month marked the first anniversary of the Every Bottle Back initiative, a partnership with World Wildlife Fund, the Recycling Partnership and Closed Loop Partners, to upgrade and modernize recycling infrastructure while helping consumers with ways to recycle better.

This year, America’s leading beverage and bottled water companies – and our Every Bottle Back partners – have invested millions of dollars across the country that will strengthen community recycling programs and generate over 644 million new pounds of recycled polyethylene terephthalate. The investments advance the collection of our 100 percent recyclable bottles and cans so they can be remade, decreasing our use of new plastic.

Our hope is that these initiatives will be catalysts for getting industry, environmental groups and local government to come together to develop new, innovative ideas to reuse plastic. During America Recycles Week, this is the time to celebrate the positive impact of community recycling and consider how we build a more circular economy that better protects our environment. The Maine Beverage Association is proud to support these initiatives and looks forward to working with others who share that goal.

Newell Augur

executive director, Maine Beverage Association

Augusta

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: