The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about drastic changes to our daily lives. The share of products that we consume, use and dispose of at home has grown – highlighting the need for sustainable recycling solutions.
America’s beverage industry is committed to consumer awareness of the need for beverage bottles and caps to be recycled so they can be remade into new bottles, as intended. Last month marked the first anniversary of the Every Bottle Back initiative, a partnership with World Wildlife Fund, the Recycling Partnership and Closed Loop Partners, to upgrade and modernize recycling infrastructure while helping consumers with ways to recycle better.
This year, America’s leading beverage and bottled water companies – and our Every Bottle Back partners – have invested millions of dollars across the country that will strengthen community recycling programs and generate over 644 million new pounds of recycled polyethylene terephthalate. The investments advance the collection of our 100 percent recyclable bottles and cans so they can be remade, decreasing our use of new plastic.
Our hope is that these initiatives will be catalysts for getting industry, environmental groups and local government to come together to develop new, innovative ideas to reuse plastic. During America Recycles Week, this is the time to celebrate the positive impact of community recycling and consider how we build a more circular economy that better protects our environment. The Maine Beverage Association is proud to support these initiatives and looks forward to working with others who share that goal.
Newell Augur
executive director, Maine Beverage Association
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Windham: Nov. 20
-
Scarborough Leader
Fire safety important on Thanksgiving
-
Times Record Opinion
Sen. King: This Thanksgiving, staying apart is an act of love
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Superintendent’s Notebook: Much to be thankful for in RSU 14 community
-
Scarborough Leader
Town & Country FCU holds ‘irtual event to award $25,000 in ‘real’ money to nonprofits
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.