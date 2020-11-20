Maine State Ballet kicks off its 44th season with a gift to the Maine community. This holiday season will be ushered in with a complimentary narrated film entitled “The Nutcracker Behind the Mask.”

Set in early 19th century Germany, the ballet still tells the classic tale of the Nutcracker and Clara’s visit to the land of the Sugar Plum Fairy. It features well-known characters such as Clara, Uncle Drosselmeyer, the Nutcracker Prince, and the Sugar Plum Fairy. Elizabeth Chadbourne dances the coveted role of Clara for her first time. Arie Eiten returns as the Nutcracker Prince. Rhiannon Pelletier reprises the role of Sugar Plum Fairy. Jonathan Miele returns as the mysterious Uncle Drosselmeyer. Glenn Davis and Juliette Lauzier appear as Judge and Mrs. Stahlbalm, Clara’s parents.

Choreography is by former New York City Ballet dancer and Artistic Director Linda MacArthur Miele. Sets, costumes (and masks!) are designed by Gail Csoboth.

Complimentary on-demand viewing (donations accepted) of the 40 minute film takes place from Friday, Nov. 27 to Saturday, Dec. 12 via Maine State Ballet’s Facebook, Instagram and mainestateballet.org.

For more information, visit https://www.mainestateballet.org/the-nutcracker-behind-the-mask

