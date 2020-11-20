The New England Patriots have activated running back Sony Michel from injured reserve, according to the NFL’s transactions listing.

To make room on the roster, the Patriots waived defensive end Derek Rivers and offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt.

Michel had played in the first three games before being placed on injured reserve. He was also on the COVID-19 reserve list for a time.

In his absence, Damien Harris has emerged as the top back, with three games rushing for 100 or more yards.

Rivers, an Augusta native and a 2017 third-round draft choice, has been injury-prone throughout his time in New England. He saw limited action this season.

Froholdt, a 2019 fourth-round draft choice, did not play at all last year, as he was on injured reserve. He filled in at guard and center in limited action this season.

RAIDERS: Las Vegas activated seven players off the COVID-19 list after they missed practice this week as “high risk” close contacts to a teammate who tested positive.

Safety Johnathan Abram, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, defensive end Arden Key and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers were activated and are on target to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive end David Irving was also activated from the practice squad COVID-19 list and elevated to the active roster.

Those players still need to get negative tests back Sunday before they can be cleared to play.

All were placed on the list following defensive end Clelin Ferrell’s positive test announced Tuesday. Defensive back Lamarcus Joyner also was placed on the list Tuesday because of contact with Ferrell.

Ferrell, linebacker Cory Littleton and right tackle Trent Brown remain on the COVID-19 list after testing positive. Las Vegas also placed backup running back Theo Riddick on the COVID-19 list Saturday.

TITANS: Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has gone on injured reserve as he deals with a knee issue.

The Titans said Friday that Clowney wouldn’t play in Sunday’s game at Baltimore. Now, he must miss at least three games.

The Titans also announced that safety Kenny Vaccaro has been ruled out because of a concussion.

BROWNS: Cleveland will have starting right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey on Sunday against Philadelphia after both were activated from the COVID-19 list.

CHARGERS: Los Angeles placed linebacker Kyzir White on the COVID-19 list.

White is the Chargers leading tackler with 68.

LIONS: Detroit downgraded defensive linemen Austin Bryant and Da’Shawn Hand, ruling out both for Sunday’s game at Carolina.

Bryant has a thigh injury and Hand has a groin injury.

Detroit also elevated defensive tackle Frank Herron and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the practice squad.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville activated veteran cornerback D.J. Hayden from injured reserve, and he’s expected to play significantly against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Hayden missed three games because of a strained hamstring.

BENGALS: Cincinnati laced running back Joe Mixon on injured reserve because of a foot injury.

JETS: New York placed cornerback Bless Austin on injured reserve, another tough blow to an already thin and inexperienced secondary.

Austin injured his neck in practice Wednesday.

