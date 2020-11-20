CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett has been slowed down just when the Browns need him most.

Cleveland’s dynamic star defensive end and the NFL’s leader in sacks will miss Sunday’s game against Philadelphia — and maybe more — after testing positive for COVID-19, dealing the Browns a major blow as they try to end an 18-year playoff drought.

The Browns (6-3) won’t have Garrett against the Eagles and there’s no predicting when he’ll be back. According to league rules, a player who tests positive for coronavirus can’t return to the team until at least 10 days after the onset of symptoms, plus at least 24 hours after symptoms have passed.

Garrett stayed home from practice on Wednesday and Thursday because he was showing symptoms. After facing the Eagles, the Browns will visit Jacksonville on Nov. 29.

On Thursday, Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski said he expected Garrett to return on Friday, However, when the positive test came back, the team followed league-mandated protocols and placed the soon-to-be 25-year-old on the list, which ruled him out for the Philadelphia game.

Garrett, who has 9 1/2 sacks, won’t get a chance to pad his stats against an Eagles offensive line that has allowed quarterback Carson Wentz to be sacked a league-leading 35 times.

“Obviously he’s a tremendous football player and he’s definitely in the discussions for Defensive Player of the Year,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday after learning about Garrett’s status. “He’s having a heck of a season, leader of that football team. Listen, I can’t speak specifically on their behalf, but I know that if it was obviously one of our players in that position, it’s a blow.

“Just like us, the next guy steps up, the next guy has to play, next guy is going to be prepared. He’s going to play hard. And listen, there’s 10 other guys on that defense that can also play, and it’s a good defense. We’ve got to be ready. We’ve got to be focused in and dialed in on what we’re doing.”

Pederson’s right. It is a potentially major setback to the Browns, who have spent the week dealing with virus-related issues. The team placed starting right tackle Jack Conklin, kicker Cody Parkey and fullback Andy Janovich on the COVID list earlier and their availability for Sunday is still in question.

Offensive lineman Chris Hubbard was placed on the list last week after testing positive.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »