2020 has been year unlike any other. A global pandemic affected communities in every corner of the globe, and many people found they had much more time on their hands due to stay-at-home restrictions. That extra free time may have opened up the opportunity to re-engage with old hobbies or start entirely new ones. Such endeavors may have resulted in items that can make ideal handmade holiday gifts.

Crafting or engaging in other creative pursuits is a great way to pass the time and alleviate anxiety related to self-quarantining. Katie Carey Levisay, a clinical neuropsychologist in Denver, said that crafting requires focused attention and forces a person to be completely immersed in the moment. For those who prefer to continue to avoid crowds until COVID-19 is in the world’s collective rearview mirror, producing handmade gifts also cuts down on trips to shopping malls and other retailers.

Those interested in making handmade gifts this holiday season can consider these ideas.

Jewelry. Most craft stores now have entire aisles dedicated to making jewelry. From earring posts and loops to necklace brackets and all the essentials in between, jewelry crafters can create something fitting for the special people on their lists.

Candles. Candles add light, warmth and aroma to help a home feel cozy. With some basic components, such as a wax source, wick, tint, and scent oils, it’s easy to make candles. Pour the wax into a favorite vessel, such as a mason jar or delicate teacup.

Handmade soaps. Those who dabble in candles may want to parlay those skills into soapmaking as well. Soaps can be crafted relatively easy and packaged as part of the ultimate homemade spa package.

Oven mitts or skillet handle covers. Gift that special home chef with custom oven mitts and a coordinating skillet holder for popular cast-iron cookery. An easy pattern, some durable fabric and some basic sewing skills are all that’s needed.

Handmade blanket. Those who love to knit or crochet know the bounty that can be made with needle, hook and yarn. From homemade afghans to cozy slippers to scarf and hat sets, the options are endless.

Food. Those whose talents lean more toward culinary than crafty can pour their holiday love into delicious desserts or tasty tidbits.

Handmade gifts provide an opportunity to offer personal and meaningful gifts that can make the holidays that much more special.

