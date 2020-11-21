Re: Roman Catholic Bishop Robert Deeley’s defiance of the governor’s COVID orders (Nov. 11):

His arrogance, his lack of plain common sense, make this Catholic embarrassed and angry. How in the face of rapid COVID up-tick in Maine, greatly increased numbers of people infected, can the leader of our church recommend his flock risk their lives? Where is the example of the “good shepherd”? How is this a pro-life stand?

I will continue to live-stream Mass every Sunday until I can safely return to attending at my local parish. Yes, I deeply miss the Eucharist, but Jesus always finds a way to enter the human heart.

Janice David

Farmington

