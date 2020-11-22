SCARBOROUGH – Barbara Ann Goldsmith Emple Braverman was long on names but never short on kindness, spunk, and humor. She had a love for the arts, specifically classical music and opera. She took every opportunity to enjoy the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, Chamber music concerts and was a loyal patron of the Maine Center for the Arts.

Barbara enjoyed a life surrounded by wonderful friends and family and her beautiful backyard gardens where she spent much of her time. Besides having a green thumb, she was a serious beachcomber, a cat lover (mother to many!) a diehard Black Bear fan (mostly women’s basketball), and a lover of nature. Barbara took great pleasure in befriending the little critters in her yard, a crow named Jake, Chip the chipmunk, and the numerous squirrels who were one minute scolded for eating the seed in the feeders and the next, offered a ritz cracker smothered in peanut butter (“They prefer smooth over chunky!”)

Barbara was an active member of Beth Israel Synagogue Sisterhood, an avid volunteer to many organizations serving on numerous committees, and was a true ambassador of all things Maine.

Barbara was born to Keith and Ruth Goldsmith on May 12, 1931 in Bangor, raised in Rockland and was a graduate of Lesley College.

She taught school for several years. Barbara spent most of her life in Bangor where in her beloved Bruce Road home she raised her three children, Sally Whitten Mitchell of Isleboro, Robert Emple of Falmouth, and Susan Emple Lubner of Cotuit, Mass.

She was happily married to Dr. Herbert Emple who died in 1976 and then happily remarried to Melvin Braverman until his death in 2014. Besides her three children she is survived by her daughter-in-law, Denise Dionne Emple, her sons-in-law, Michael Mitchell and David Lubner; eight grandchildren Erik (Emily) Rodstrom, Lindsey (Jon) Hutchins, Kevin (Allison) Rodstrom, Hannah and Julia Lubner, Andrew, Sophie and Charlie Emple; five great-granddaughters, Evelyn, Emelia, Annabelle, Mikaela and Emilia; and several nieces and nephews.

Barbara passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. We will miss her stories, her laughter, and her warm hugs.

The family of Barbara Braverman would like to thank the wonderful and compassionate staff at The Cedars in Portland. We recognize the extra care and love each employee gave to our dear mother during this Covid epidemic when we could not be with her. We are grateful to them and also to the caring staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

There will be a private graveside service.

