HARPSWELL – Dorothy Landry Ruszczyk was born on July 27, 1942 in Westbrook, to Irene and Leo Landry. After a 10-year struggle with Alzheimers, she died peacefully on Nov. 19, 2020, at Midcoast Hospital with her husband at her side.

She was the youngest of three children, after brothers Raymond and Roger. She graduated from the Providence Hospital School of Nursing in Holyoke, Mass. in 1963. In 1964 she married Michael Ruszczyk and together they raised three children, Matthew, Christine, and Jennifer.

To her friends and family, she was known as Dotty. Dotty was an avid reader of nonfiction and biographies. She also loved to quilt and knit. One of her greatest interests was genealogy; conducting extensive research on her family’s ancestry.

Dotty was active in her church and took great pride in doing volunteer work. She was a longtime member of the church choir and volunteered at Mid Coastal Hospital and the Brunswick Food Bank. One of her proudest accomplishments is the volunteer work she did with the Daughters of Isabella. She chaired numerous committees and notably spearheaded an effort to send gift boxes to soldiers in Afghanistan. The soldiers had adopted a boys orphanage and needed items to give to the children. Dotty and her committee provided clothes, shoes, school supplies, and sports equipment.

Dotty loved to travel. One of her most memorable trips was a two-week trip to Paris to celebrate her 25th wedding anniversary with Michael. Additionally, she enjoyed two European mother-daughter trips with Christine and Jennifer. They travelled throughout Italy, Ireland, and Scotland.

After earning an associates degree in chemistry in 1981, Dotty embarked on a second career in research and development at Eastman Kodak.

Upon retirement, she and Michael moved into their dream home overlooking Harpswell Sound in Maine.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Michael Ruszczyk; her brother, Raymond Landry; her children, Matthew (Jennifer) Ruszczyk, Christine (Michael) Cunningham, and Jennifer (James) Krause; and her grandchildren, Christen Altemari Griffin (Cory), Lauren Altemari, and Katelyn Altemari (fiance Zackery Hutto); and great-grandchild, Braden Griffin.

A period of visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 8:30 a.m to 9:30 a.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place following the visitation at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s of Padua, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Interment will follow at St. Hyacinth Cemetery.

To express condolences or participate in Dorothy’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, ALZ.org.

