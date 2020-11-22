HOULTON – Gladys Irene Henderson, 100, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at a Houlton long term care facility. She was born June 28, 1920, in Blaine, the daughter of Walter and Myrtle Mae (VanTassell) Bell.

Gladys grew up in Blaine and graduated from the Aroostook Central Institute in 1938. She then attended Aroostook Teachers College in Presque Isle.

On April 24, 1942, she married Merle Henderson and they moved to Littleton. In 1952 they moved onto the Foxcroft Road in Houlton.

Gladys was an excellent cook and enjoyed doing crafts. She was a selfless lady who often volunteered her time to help others or help fund raising for a charitable cause. Gladys was a loving person, who had numerous friends, and was very accepting of others no matter who they were. She was a longtime member of the Houlton United Methodist Church, the Fidelity Chapter #32 Order of the Eastern Star, as well as the Houlton Gardening Club.

She is survived by her two children, Calvin Henderson of Pittsfield, Rebecca Henderson of Westbrook; six grandchildren, Heidi Henderson Smith of Brooklyn, N.Y., John Nathaniel Henderson of Gorham, Christopher Scott Henderson of Hamptom, Jason Henderson of Massachusetts, Tabatha Blanchette of Massachusetts, Kara Gamertsselder of Indiana; as well as six great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a daughter-in-law, Susan Henderson, a former daughter-in-law, Linda Henderson; as well as nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Gladys was predeceased by her husband, Merle Henderson; two sons, Michael Henderson, Bruce Allen Henderson, a son-in-law, David Blanchette; two sisters, Marguerite McCrum Wright and Rose Harrington.

Due to COVID Restrictions a Celebration Of Life will be announced at a later date. Interment took place at Evergreen Cemetery in Houlton.

Arrangements in care of Dunn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at: http://www.dunnfuneral.com.

Those who wish to

remember Gladys in a special way may make gifts in her memory payable to the

Houlton Methodist Church or to the

Salvation Army in c/o

Dunn Funeral Home

11 Park St.

Houlton, ME 04730.

