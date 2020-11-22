TENNIS

Daniil Medvedev collected the biggest title of his career by beating U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Sunday to win the ATP Finals in London.

The fourth-ranked Medvedev became the first player to beat each of the men who were ranked 1-3 in the season-ending championship – and only the fourth to do it at any tour event in the last 30 years.

The comeback against No. 3 Thiem, which lasted more than 2 1/2 hours, added to victories Medvedev produced against No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the round-robin portion of the tournament and No. 2 Rafael Nadal in the semifinals on an indoor hard court without spectators, who were barred because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Liverpool set a club record by extending its home unbeaten streak in top-flight matches to 64 as it overwhelmed Leicester, 3-0.

Despite the absence of top scorer Mohamed Salah, captain Jordan Henderson and three-quarters of its first-choice defense, Liverpool moved into second place behind Tottenham on goal differential.

ITALY: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 39, scored twice to raise his total to 10 goals in six games as AC Milan won 3-1 at Napoli to remain unbeaten atop Serie A.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Petra Vlhova held off a challenge from Michelle Gisin to earn her second slalom win in two days, while Mikaela Shiffrin placed fifth in Levi, Finland.

Vlhova and Gisin shared the lead after the opening run, but the World Cup slalom champion from Slovakia beat her Swiss opponent by 0.31 seconds in the final leg.

Katharina Liensberger of Austria was half a second behind in third.

In her second race after a 10-month break, Shiffrin missed the podium in a slalom race for the first time in nearly three years.

