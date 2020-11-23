Arrests

11/18 at 4:52 p.m. Dakota Elwell, 25, of Granite Street, was arrested on Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, by Detective Sgt. Richard Ross on a charge of terrorizing with a dangerous weapon. Elwell was also issued a summons on a charge of threatening display of a firearm.

11/18 at 8:03 p.m. Neftlay Sarabia, 29, of Windjammer Way, was arrested on Old Brunswick Road by Cpl. Eric Bryan on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/21 (no time given). Austin Trivette, 26, of Bumpy Hill Road, was arrested by Officer Arthur Tringali on charges of criminal trespass and violating condition of release.

Summonses

11/17 William Chesties, 50, of River Road, Woolwich, was issued a summons on River Road, Woolwich, by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

11/18 Ashley Morales, 34, of Dunn Street, Auburn, was issued a summons by Officer Devin Hook on a charge of operating after suspension and violation of conditional release.

11/20 Cody Ring, 22, of Theodore Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Nick Green on charges of terrorizing and harassment by telephone.

Fire calls

11/16 at 6:30 a.m. Tree down on Oak Street.

11/16 at 2:22 p.m. Outdoor fire on Maple Street.

11/17 at 7:54 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 1.

11/20 at 8:08 a.m. Assist Brunswick.

11/21 at 2:30 p.m. Fuel leak on Drayton Road.

11/21 at 3:40 p.m. Outdoor fire on Ridge Road.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from Nov. 16-22.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: