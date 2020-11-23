Tom Carr of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Brunswick recently received the firm’s Spirit of Caring Award designed to recognize those financial advisors who exemplify the values, culture and spirit of giving back, according to a news release.

Carr was one of 295 of the firm’s more than 19,000 financial advisors to receive the award.

The release stated: “Tom is a leader in the firm and an example of what a dedicated Edward Jones financial advisor can achieve. He has demonstrated unyielding dedication to giving back to his clients, community, other financial advisors, branch teams and their regional network.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: