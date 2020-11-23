Arrests

11/17 at 3:08 p.m. Randall Smith, 37, of Ridge Road, Bowdoinham, was arrested on Hacker Road by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/20 at 5:02 p.m. Suzanne Norman, 43, of River Road, was arrested on River Road by Officer Whitney Burns on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/21 at 10:59 a.m. Timothy Bartlett, 36, of Brunswick, (street address not listed), was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Gregory McCarthy on a warrant.

11/21 at 8:04 p.m. Joseph Benjamin Lawrence, 38, of Pleasant Hill Road, Freeport, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Andrew Fitzpatrick on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

11/21 at 8:55 p.m. Delano Medina, 44, of Washington Street, Bath, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on charges of operating under the influence and motor vehicle speeding.

Summonses

11/16 at 8:27 a.m. Natasha Harmon, 31, of Charity Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons at River Road and Pleasant Street by Officer James Fisher on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

11/16 at 2:33 p.m. Miracle Trimble, 23, of Mountain Road, West Bath, was issued a summons on Federal Street by Officer Gregory McCarthy on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.

11/21 at 12:50 p.m. Eric Buch, 66, of Middle Street, Bath, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Sgt. Justin Dolci on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

11/21 at 10:57 p.m. John Legrow, 32, of Lewiston Road, Topsham, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Whitney Burns on charges of violating condition of release and operating after license suspension.

Fire calls

11/16 at 12:09 a.m. Burglar alarm on Maine Street.

11/16 at 12:36 a.m. Alarm call on Glover Street.

11/16 at 8:11 a.m. Alarm call on Buttermilk Cove.

11/16 at 2:09 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 South.

11/17 at 12:34 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Old Portland Road.

11/17 at 2:29 p.m. Alarm call on Gurnet Road.

11/17 at 3:08 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Hacker Road.

11/18 at 2:44 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

11/18 at 3:30 p.m. Welfare check on Bath Road.

11/19 at 9:39 a.m. Alarm call on Church Road.

11/20 at 7:53 a.m. Alarm call on Mallett Park Road.

11/20 at 12:29 p.m. Alarm call on Admiral Fitch Avenue.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 64 calls from Nov. 16-22.

