Arrests
11/17 at 3:08 p.m. Randall Smith, 37, of Ridge Road, Bowdoinham, was arrested on Hacker Road by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating under the influence.
11/20 at 5:02 p.m. Suzanne Norman, 43, of River Road, was arrested on River Road by Officer Whitney Burns on a charge of operating under the influence.
11/21 at 10:59 a.m. Timothy Bartlett, 36, of Brunswick, (street address not listed), was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Gregory McCarthy on a warrant.
11/21 at 8:04 p.m. Joseph Benjamin Lawrence, 38, of Pleasant Hill Road, Freeport, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Andrew Fitzpatrick on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.
11/21 at 8:55 p.m. Delano Medina, 44, of Washington Street, Bath, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on charges of operating under the influence and motor vehicle speeding.
Summonses
11/16 at 8:27 a.m. Natasha Harmon, 31, of Charity Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons at River Road and Pleasant Street by Officer James Fisher on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
11/16 at 2:33 p.m. Miracle Trimble, 23, of Mountain Road, West Bath, was issued a summons on Federal Street by Officer Gregory McCarthy on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.
11/21 at 12:50 p.m. Eric Buch, 66, of Middle Street, Bath, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Sgt. Justin Dolci on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
11/21 at 10:57 p.m. John Legrow, 32, of Lewiston Road, Topsham, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Whitney Burns on charges of violating condition of release and operating after license suspension.
Fire calls
11/16 at 12:09 a.m. Burglar alarm on Maine Street.
11/16 at 12:36 a.m. Alarm call on Glover Street.
11/16 at 8:11 a.m. Alarm call on Buttermilk Cove.
11/16 at 2:09 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 South.
11/17 at 12:34 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Old Portland Road.
11/17 at 2:29 p.m. Alarm call on Gurnet Road.
11/17 at 3:08 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Hacker Road.
11/18 at 2:44 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.
11/18 at 3:30 p.m. Welfare check on Bath Road.
11/19 at 9:39 a.m. Alarm call on Church Road.
11/20 at 7:53 a.m. Alarm call on Mallett Park Road.
11/20 at 12:29 p.m. Alarm call on Admiral Fitch Avenue.
EMS
Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 64 calls from Nov. 16-22.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
College
College notebook: Tennessee men’s basketball coach tests positive for COVID-19
-
Nation & World
Coastal harm from invading saltwater ‘happening right now’
-
The Forecaster
Freeport Police Logs Nov. 17-23
-
The Forecaster
Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Nov. 17-22
-
Business
GM sides with California in fight with Trump over pollution standards