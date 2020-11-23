Arrests

No arrests were reported from Nov. 17-22.

Summonses

11/17 at 10:02 p.m. A 16-year-old girl (no hometown given) was issued a summons on Sawyer Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of violating interim license.

11/18 at 4:28 p.m Zacheaus Fitts, 19, of Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Sawyer Road by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of speeding.

11/19 at 12:45 a.m. Samantha McIntire, 38, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was issued a summons on Scott Dyer Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of speeding.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to seven fire calls from Nov. 17-22.

EMS:

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from Nov. 17-22.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: