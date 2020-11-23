Arrests
There were no arrests reported from Nov. 16-20.
Summons
There were no summons reported from Nov. 16-20.
Fire
11/16 at 12:30 a.m. Assist police or other governmental agency on Gray Road
11/16 at 11:23 a.m. Aircraft standby on Westbrook Street
11/18 at 8:28 a.m. Cover assignment on Webster Lane
11/18 at 5:30 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Sparhawk Lane
11/19 at 3:45 a.m. Gas leak on Daffodil Lane
EMS
Cumberland emergency services responded to six calls from Nov. 16-20.
