Arrests

There were no arrests reported from Nov. 16-20.

Summons

There were no summons reported from Nov. 16-20.

Fire

11/16 at 12:30 a.m. Assist police or other governmental agency on Gray Road

11/16 at 11:23 a.m. Aircraft standby on Westbrook Street

11/18 at 8:28 a.m. Cover assignment on Webster Lane

11/18 at 5:30 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Sparhawk Lane

11/19 at 3:45 a.m. Gas leak on Daffodil Lane

EMS

Cumberland emergency services responded to six calls from Nov. 16-20.

