DETROIT — The Michigan Board of Canvassers voted Monday to certify the state’s election results, effectively awarding the state’s 16 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden, who defeated President Trump with a margin of more than 155,000 votes.

The decision dealt another blow to Trump’s unprecedented effort to undo Biden’s win by attempting to delay the certification of the election results in key states.

Three out the four board members voted for certification after a dramatic political dispute over finalizing the vote tally roiled the state.

The Michigan canvassing board had never before refused to certify a statewide vote, but pressure on the once-obscure panel had built over the past week.

In the run-up to Monday’s meeting, Trump made an extraordinary personal intervention into Michigan, reaching out personally to state and local officials. His supporters called on the Republican-controlled legislature to appoint their own set of electors before the electoral college meets on Dec. 14.

And both the president and top Republican officials sought to discredit the vote process in Michigan’s Wayne County, home of Detroit, making sweeping and unsubstantiated claims about widespread fraud and citing errors in the vote tallies. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and state Republican Chairwoman Laura Cox called for a “full audit and investigation” before the vote was certified.

The YouTube webcast of Michigan’s canvassing board meeting drew more than 30,000 people — a remarkable viewership for the small panel. The quiet scene they tuned into offered a striking contrast to the day’s high stakes: four board members sitting at tables draped in black cloth inside an antiseptic meeting room.

As the meeting progressed, members of the public offered a running commentary online, from “Certify!” to “Stop the steal!”

Meanwhile, in Lansing, a small group of Trump supporters huddled around a decorated Christmas tree outside the state capitol, waving American flags and shouting over a megaphone with calls for four more years of a Trump administration.

In the end, one of the Republican board members, Aaron Van Langevelde, joined the two Democratic board members Monday in voting to certify the vote.

“There’s a lot of misunderstanding about this board’s role and the power that we have and the authority that we have,” Van Langevelde said during the meeting.

“The law regarding certification gives us a clear duty,” he added later. “There’s nothing in the law that gives me the authority to request an audit as part of the certification process.”

“Our duty is very simple, and it is a duty,” he said.

The lone holdout was Republican board member Norman Shinkle, who told The Washington Post in an interview last week that he was leaning toward seeking a delay. Shinkle cited a debunked conspiracy theory aired by Trump that voting machines made by a company called Dominion deleted thousands of Trump votes.

On Monday, Shinkle called Michigan’s elections “a national embarrassment.”

“There is no excuse for the confusion and uncertainty that seems to follow every election in our state,” he said.

Monday’s board meeting served as one of Trump’s final stands in an increasingly futile attempt to stall Biden’s official victory.

The president has faced a slew of legal defeats around the country, most recently on Saturday in Pennsylvania, when a federal judge rejected the Trump campaign’s efforts to stop the certification of the election in that state, a ruling the campaign has appealed. Trump also requested another recount in Georgia, which certified Biden’s win last week, a process that officials said Monday is expected to conclude next week.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had been preparing for potential legal action if the board delayed certifying the election, according to people familiar with her plans.

In a statement Sunday, Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said the governor expected the state Board of Canvassers to “do the right thing, follow the law, uphold the will of the voters, and certify this election.”

During the meeting, a procession of current and former election officials pleaded with the board via Zoom to move the process forward.

Jonathan Brater, director of Michigan’s Bureau of Elections, pushed back against Republican claims of voting irregularities in the state, saying the bureau had not identified any problems other than “occasional human errors.”

Chris Thomas, who served as Michigan’s elections director from 1981 to 2017, told the board that it did not have the authority to conduct an audit before certifying the vote.

“You are mandated to certify when you have the complete results,” Thomas said.

He urged the board to contemplate its role in this year’s fraught election season.

“You are the pinnacle of Michigan democracy. You are the end game,” Thomas said, adding: “Your civility, which is so needed today, shows our citizens that a system they may take for granted, works.”

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum told the board that not certifying the results would signal that “democracy is dying in Michigan.”

Voters also chimed in, pleading with the board to move the process forward. “It almost seems like officials are trying to tear up my ballot in front of me,” said Wendy Gronbeck, one voter who testified.

Laura Cox, director of the Republican Party of Michigan, countered that the board had to delay certification.

“There are too many questions that need to be answered, too many numerical anomalies,” she said, adding: “This election had issues.”

Republican officials have pointed to the number of “unbalanced” precincts, where there were small discrepancies between the number of ballots cast and the number of voters logged by election workers in the poll books.

Out-of-balance precincts can occur for several reasons. A machine may fail to scan the name of a voter on an absentee ballot envelope. A voter can make a mistake on a ballot and request a new one, or sign into the poll book but leave before casting a ballot.

This fall, 179 Detroit precincts, or 28 percent of the total, had discrepancies of at least one ballot, accounting for at least 433 votes, according to state and county data.

Four years ago, when Trump won the state by a narrow margin, the number of out-of-balance precincts was larger: 392 Detroit precincts, or 59 percent of the total, had discrepancies of at least one ballot, accounting for at least 916 votes, the data show.

At the time, neither Trump nor the Republican Party questioned the validity of the election results — or demanded an audit to verify the vote tally.

In her testimony Monday, Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey said her department make extensive efforts to reduce errors, including hiring more workers to staff the ballot count in shifts in an attempt to limit the potential for exhaustion-fueled mistakes.

“We do all this so that we can eliminate as much human error as possible, but as humans we all make mistakes,” she said.

State officials wrote in a memo Friday that the city’s error rate had improved, a point Brater reiterated to the canvassing board Monday.

Democrats Monday expressed relief at the board’s vote.

“It’s good to see that board members recognized their clear duty to certify,” said Mark Brewer, a Democratic elections lawyer in the state, adding: “Trump’s only option is to ask for a recount and that would be a futility — but he does have the right. A losing candidate has a right to petition for a recount but the petition can be denied by the board of canvassers.”

Last week, Trump called a Republican member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, who subsequently sought to withdraw her vote to certify results in Detroit.

The president then invited leading Republican lawmakers in Lansing to the White House for a meeting Friday. Afterward, they said they had learned nothing to warrant reversing the outcome in their state.

“We will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have said throughout this election,” Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R) and House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) said in a joint statement issued late Friday.

Hamburger reported from Detroit and Ruble reported from Lansing, Mich. Keith Newell, Aaron Schaffer and Maya Smith contributed to this report.

In Pennsylvania, a conservative Republican judge shot down the Trump campaign’s biggest legal effort in Pennsylvania with a scathing ruling that questioned why he was supposed to disenfranchise 7 million voters with no evidence to back their claims and an inept legal argument at best.

“One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption,” U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann wrote, so much that the court would have no option but to stop the certification even though it would impact so many people. “That has not happened.”

But the lawyers still hope to block the state’s certification, quickly appealing to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia, which ordered lawyers to file a brief Monday but did not agree to hear oral arguments.

The campaign, in its filings, asked for urgent consideration so they could challenge the state election results before they are certified next month. If not, they will seek to decertify them, the filings said.

And they insisted that they did not want to invalidate all of the 6.8 million ballots cast in the state — as Brann concluded based on their arguments in court last week. Instead, they said, they are taking aim only at seven Democratic-leaning counties where they take issue with how mail-in ballots were handled.

“Appellants seek to exclude the defective mail ballots which overwhelming favored Biden, which may turn the result of the election,” they said in a filing Monday said.

Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes. The other litigation has failed to change a single vote.

Pennsylvania county election boards were voting on Monday, the state deadline, about whether to certify election results to the Department of State. The boards in two populous counties split along party lines, with majority Democrats in both places voting to certify. After all counties have sent certified results to Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, she must then tabulate, compute and canvass votes for all races. The law requires her to perform that task quickly but does not set a specific deadline.

In Wisconsin, a recount in the state’s two largest liberal counties moved into its fourth day at a slow pace, with election officials in Milwaukee County complaining that Trump observers were hanging up the process with frequent challenges. Trump’s hope of reversing Biden’s victory there depends on disqualifying thousands of absentee ballots — including the in-person absentee ballot cast by one of Trump’s own campaign attorneys in Dane County.

Associated Press Writers Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia, Mark Scolforo in Harrisburg, Pa., Christina A. Cassidy in Atlanta and John Flesher in Traverse City, Mich. contributed to this report.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: