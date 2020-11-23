Arrests
There were no arrests reported from Nov. 13-20.
Summons
11/17 at 6:29 p.m. Nicholas Pitre, 18, of Falmouth, was summonsed on a charge of criminal trespassing on Woodville Road by Sgt. Kevin J. Conger Jr.
Fire
11/13 at 9:38 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Blueberry Lane
11/13 at 12:50 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Mackworth Island
11/13 at 6:16 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Winn Road
11/15 at 11:32 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Orchard Lane
11/16 at 11:21 a.m. Mutual aid on Westbrook Street in Portland
11/16 at 2:23 p.m. Inspections on Blueberry Lane
11/17 at 8:59 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Field Road
11/17 at 10:06 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Northbrook Drive
11/18 at 5:29 p.m. Mutual aid on Sparhawk Lane in Cumberland
11/19 at 2:02 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Roberts Street
11/19 at 7:53 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Ridgewood Drive
11/19 at 8:19 a.m. Mutual aid on Sturdivant Road in Cumberland
11/19 at 10:38 a.m. Mutual aid on Russell Road
11/19 at 3:33 p.m. Fire Department business on Woodville Road
11/19 at 3:56 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane
EMS
Falmouth emergency services responded to 23 calls from Nov. 13-20.
