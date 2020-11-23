Arrests

There were no arrests reported from Nov. 13-20.

Summons

11/17 at 6:29 p.m. Nicholas Pitre, 18, of Falmouth, was summonsed on a charge of criminal trespassing on Woodville Road by Sgt. Kevin J. Conger Jr.

Fire

11/13 at 9:38 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Blueberry Lane

11/13 at 12:50 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Mackworth Island

11/13 at 6:16 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Winn Road

11/15 at 11:32 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Orchard Lane

11/16 at 11:21 a.m. Mutual aid on Westbrook Street in Portland

11/16 at 2:23 p.m. Inspections on Blueberry Lane

11/17 at 8:59 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Field Road

11/17 at 10:06 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Northbrook Drive

11/18 at 5:29 p.m. Mutual aid on Sparhawk Lane in Cumberland

11/19 at 2:02 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Roberts Street

11/19 at 7:53 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Ridgewood Drive

11/19 at 8:19 a.m. Mutual aid on Sturdivant Road in Cumberland

11/19 at 10:38 a.m. Mutual aid on Russell Road

11/19 at 3:33 p.m. Fire Department business on Woodville Road

11/19 at 3:56 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane

EMS

Falmouth emergency services responded to 23 calls from Nov. 13-20.

