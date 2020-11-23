FALMOUTH — Falmouth Police are advising caution about potentially aggressive wild animals after a Falmouth resident was attacked and bitten by a rabid raccoon on Nov. 11 while walking through the Woodlands Country Club trail system.

The raccoon was later captured and tested positive for rabies. The Falmouth Police Department is asking residents to be wary of any aggressive characteristics in wild animals and to report them if that behavior is observed. The department has not received any other calls regarding possibly rabid animals.

Information on rabies is available on the Center for Disease Control’s website.

