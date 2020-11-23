FALMOUTH — Falmouth Police are advising caution about potentially aggressive wild animals after a Falmouth resident was attacked and bitten by a rabid raccoon on Nov. 11 while walking through the Woodlands Country Club trail system.
The raccoon was later captured and tested positive for rabies. The Falmouth Police Department is asking residents to be wary of any aggressive characteristics in wild animals and to report them if that behavior is observed. The department has not received any other calls regarding possibly rabid animals.
Information on rabies is available on the Center for Disease Control’s website.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Maine records $1.4 million in legal recreational cannabis sales in first month
-
Politics
King to remain in Senate after Biden nominates another for intelligence post
-
Nation & World
Twitter, Facebook transferring @POTUS accounts to Biden on inauguration day
-
Northern Forecaster
North Yarmouth woman laughs – literally – in the face of adversity through yoga
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth resident attacked by rabid raccoon