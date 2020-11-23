SACO — The Festival of Trees, held annually to benefit programs at the Dyer Library and Saco Museum, will debut in a new way on Friday, Nov. 27.

The event is moving outside.

Organizers say visitors will have an opportunity to drive through a richly lit and decorated outdoor space without having to leave their car and that the all-volunteer design team has been working through the summer creating decorations to delight every age group. There will be lights at night and colorful ornaments by day. A “Photo Booth” will provide families a fitting and socially-distanced backdrop for last-minute holiday cards. As always, admission to the Festival of Trees is free.

This year’s theme is A season of Gratitude.

While the goal of bringing holiday joy and beauty to southern Maine families and visitors remains the same, the event is designed to align with the coronavirus protocols adopted by the state.

The Festival of Trees, at the library and museum at 381 Main St., opens to the public on the day after Thanksgiving, and extends through Dec. 30. The light displays will be illuminated daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Organizers ask that everyone enter the parking lot from Main Street and exit onto Middle Street.

On Saturday, Dec. 5 beginning at noon, Mrs. Claus will be handing out goodies for children – a take-away bag filled with wrapped treats and a craft project. Space is limited so this event requires reservations — call 283-3861, ext. 102 to reserve a time slot.

Santa will make an appearance outside the Saco Museum on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. with a foul weather date of Dec. 19.

An online auction, featuring items from guitar lessons to a coastal cottage stay, a multi-course gourmet dinner, wine basket, hand-made quilts and accessories, services, gifts, art — or a special delivery, contents unspecified, from Mayor Bill Doyle — starts Nov. 27. Bidders may also vie for three 7-foot, designer-decorated trees and a selection of decorated wreaths, door swags and much more. The latter offerings will be available for viewing inside the Saco Museum. For a preview, go to: https://airauctioneer.com/2020-festival-of-trees-auction.

Saco Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m.; Friday, noon to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For updated information prior to visiting the Festival of Trees, visit www.dyerlibrarysacomuseum.org or their Facebook page.

