A new rule that would require Maine health care workers to get a seasonal flu shot in addition to other mandatory vaccinations drew mixed reactions at a public hearing Monday.

The proposed rule change could also pave the way for mandatory immunization of health care employees for COVID-19.

Some health care workers could start receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as early as December, as two vaccines are in late stages of development and could be approved for emergency use by the FDA at a Dec. 10 meeting.

MaineHealth, the parent company of Maine Medical Center in Portland and a network of hospitals and health care services in Maine, required the flu shot for its 23,000 employees this year. Public health experts have emphasized the importance of the flu vaccine during the pandemic, to avoid hospitals becoming overwhelmed with flu and COVID-19 patients at the same time.

COVID-19 is surging in Maine and throughout the country this fall. Hospitalizations have also increased, and Maine currently has 103 people hospitalized.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention currently requires health care workers to be immunized for measles, mumps, rubella, varicella and Hepatitis B, and influenza would be added to the list if the agency rule is approved.

In addition, the agency would have the authority to require other vaccines in an emergency.

The proposed new Maine CDC rule says that “in the event of a public health emergency or extreme public health emergency declared by the governor, the department may impose control measures” for health care workers “including, but not limited to, mass vaccinations and exclusions from the workforce.”

Dan Morin, spokesman for the Maine Medical Association, a group that represents doctors before the Maine Legislature, said that “there’s no question that reduced rates of healthcare-associated influenza improves patient safety, and health care worker seasonal flu mandates work.”

But Morin also said that because COVID-19 vaccines are new, even if an emergency use is approved for the vaccines in December, “we are not yet at the point where we have convincing evidence to make recommendations for a mandate (of the COVID-19 vaccine).”

Rebecca Begin, a nurse, testified at the virtual public hearing that she believes many health care workers will quit rather than take the flu vaccine.

“Free will cannot be taken away from health care workers,” Begin said. “This move will be a tipping point to many leaving the health care workforce.”

But another nurse, Brandie Rubin, said that health employees have an ethical duty to protect their patients, and getting the flu shot is one of those duties.

Cara Sacks, spokeswoman for Mainers for Health and Parental Rights, a group that led an unsuccessful campaign to overturn a new Maine law that eliminated religious and philosophical opt-outs to school-required vaccines, said the Maine CDC is overstepping its authority.

“Maine CDC has the authority to make rules within the process of implementing existing laws. However, this proposed rule change abuses that authority and usurps the role of the legislature by blatantly attempting to create new law under the guise of a rule change,” Sacks said in a statement.

Caitlin Gilmet, spokeswoman for Maine Families for Vaccines, which supported the school vaccine requirements, said that the “flu vaccine plays an important role” in public health.

“We trust the experts that are recommending this measure,” Gilmet said.

