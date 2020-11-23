Arrests
11/17 at 8:01 p.m. Gary R. Crone, 61, of Freeport, was arrested on Marvin Way on a warrant by Officer Keith Norris and Sgt. Matthew Moorhouse.
Summons
There were no summons reported from Nov. 17-23.
Fire
11/17 at 4:21 p.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Nathan Nye Street
11/17 at 4:21 p.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Main Street
11/19 at 9:45 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Desert Road
11/19 at 1:16 p.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Campus Drive
11/19 at 1:17 p.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Campus Drive
11/20 at 10:12 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Pownal Road
EMS
Freeport emergency services responded to 27 calls from Nov. 17-23.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Election 2020
Maine certifies Biden’s victory in the state’s election
-
Sports
NBA notebook: Wizards GM says Wall not on trading block
-
Times Record
Wiscasset schools move to remote learning for the week after two instances of possible coronavirus exposure
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Blackhawks make Coyne Schofield their first female coaching hire
-
Sports
FSU coach defends decision to postpone game against Clemson