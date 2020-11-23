Arrests

11/17 at 8:01 p.m. Gary R. Crone, 61, of Freeport, was arrested on Marvin Way on a warrant by Officer Keith Norris and Sgt. Matthew Moorhouse.

Summons

There were no summons reported from Nov. 17-23.

Fire

11/17 at 4:21 p.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Nathan Nye Street

11/17 at 4:21 p.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Main Street

11/19 at 9:45 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Desert Road

11/19 at 1:16 p.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Campus Drive

11/19 at 1:17 p.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Campus Drive

11/20 at 10:12 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Pownal Road

EMS

Freeport emergency services responded to 27 calls from Nov. 17-23.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: