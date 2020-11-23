Facebook fight

Police on Oct. 31 responded to Evergreen Drive to quell an argument about a Facebook post between two people. Each had seized the other’s phone and refused to return it. The phones were returned to the rightful owners and the parties were separated. Police determined no crime had been committed.

Arrests

Nicole M. Sawyer, 37, Preble St., Gorham, on Sept. 30 on a charge of failure to appear, in Gorham.

Lacey L. Fowler, 32, Riverbend Road, Gorham, on Sept. 29 on a charge of operating under the influence, on Fort Hill Road.

Derek J. Hanscom, 40, Wood Road, Gorham, on Sept. 30 on a charge of domestic violence assault, in Gorham.

Michael S. Lydick, 21, of Falmouth, on Oct. 2 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Fort Hill Road.

Lewis Ndayishimiye, 32, of Saco, on Oct. 5 on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol-no test) and violating condition of release, on North Gorham Road.

