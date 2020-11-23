That the “progressives” of our country will tacitly condone a demonstrably biased media and its manipulation of the news; that they willingly ride the unbelievably powerful coattails of the social media and Silicon Valley giants – the richest among us – that used censorship and other forms of social manipulation to influence an American election; that they are content to sit idly by while elements from every branch of our government scheme and waste thousands of hours and millions (billions?) of dollars of our money in baseless and/or illegal investigations, desperate to maintain the status quo of their respective milk cows, is their business. That they choose to ignore the fact that Mr. Biden, who supported segregation and opposed integration of schools, has a long history of and has made more actual racist comments than Mr. Trump, that the credible allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against him rival or exceed Mr. Trump’s, again, is their business. If they believe Mr. Biden, an entrenched member of an entrenched political class that desires above all else the perpetuation of its species and that finds its belief systems at the bottom of the latest poll, and if they believe supporting the malfeasance of the media and corporate giants above is “progressive,” that, too, is their business. And if they choose to ignore Trump’s accomplishments in our inner cities, in the Middle East, in prison reform (undoing that heinous, Biden-supported bill from the 1990s that Obama with both houses of Congress didn’t address), in making permanent funding for historically Black colleges, in forging new, more equitable trade agreements, etc., that also is their business. I wonder, though, why Van Jones, a Black man and top adviser to Mr. Obama, would “get beat up by liberals” when he recognizes some of this and actually credits Mr. Trump: