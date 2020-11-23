Here’s what I think about the calls for “healing” and “coming together.”
I did not vote for Barrack Obama. I feared the direction he would take our country and was dubious about his trustworthiness and character, though I always saw him as ideologically honest and the type of person I could be friends with. After all, to quote Mr. Biden, “I mean, you got the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.” (Personally, I think he left out a few people and question why Biden felt it necessary to address Obama’s race at all, but that’s me.) But I respected the fact that he was elected by well-meaning people who simply believed things I didn’t, so I accepted his presidency and hoped for the best. I remembered him saying he intended to be president for all the people and though I’d heard that before I, for some reason, felt he really meant it. I was, of course, eventually proven wrong.
That the “progressives” of our country will tacitly condone a demonstrably biased media and its manipulation of the news; that they willingly ride the unbelievably powerful coattails of the social media and Silicon Valley giants – the richest among us – that used censorship and other forms of social manipulation to influence an American election; that they are content to sit idly by while elements from every branch of our government scheme and waste thousands of hours and millions (billions?) of dollars of our money in baseless and/or illegal investigations, desperate to maintain the status quo of their respective milk cows, is their business. That they choose to ignore the fact that Mr. Biden, who supported segregation and opposed integration of schools, has a long history of and has made more actual racist comments than Mr. Trump, that the credible allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against him rival or exceed Mr. Trump’s, again, is their business. If they believe Mr. Biden, an entrenched member of an entrenched political class that desires above all else the perpetuation of its species and that finds its belief systems at the bottom of the latest poll, and if they believe supporting the malfeasance of the media and corporate giants above is “progressive,” that, too, is their business. And if they choose to ignore Trump’s accomplishments in our inner cities, in the Middle East, in prison reform (undoing that heinous, Biden-supported bill from the 1990s that Obama with both houses of Congress didn’t address), in making permanent funding for historically Black colleges, in forging new, more equitable trade agreements, etc., that also is their business. I wonder, though, why Van Jones, a Black man and top adviser to Mr. Obama, would “get beat up by liberals” when he recognizes some of this and actually credits Mr. Trump:
“Donald Trump – and I get beat up by liberals every time I say this, but I’m gonna keep saying it – he has done good stuff for the Black community,” Jones said on CNN, where he is a frequent contributor. “Opportunity zone stuff, Black college stuff. I worked with him on criminal justice stuff. I saw Donald Trump have African American people, formerly incarcerated, in the White House — embraced them, treated them well. There’s a side to Donald Trump that I think he does not get enough credit for.”
