Greg Kesich wrote on Nov. 15 that great achievements of the past comes when one party controls Congress and the presidency. As an example he listed the Voting Rights Act passed during Lyndon Johnson’s presidency.

However, although the Democrats were in the majority in Congress, the solid block of Southern Democrats were in effect an opposing party. Johnson needed to find Republican votes, including working with Everett Dirkson, Republican leader of the Senate, and appealing to the legacy of the “party of Lincoln.”

With the help of Republicans, the administration was able to overcome the southerner’s filibuster and pass the civil rights legislation.

Perhaps the parties can work together again.

Peter Chace

Kennebunk

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: