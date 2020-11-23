I write this letter as a lifelong arch conservative and Roman Catholic. I’ve always regarded liberal thought as the greatest internal threat to our republic. But I believe that a greater threat to our nation than this or the old external threats of Nazism in World War II or Communism in the Cold War exists in the person of Donald Trump and his brand of so-called conservatism.

We were victorious in these wars because we knew that our ideals and system of government were superior and would win out. Mr. Trump is potentially the most destructive force our union has ever encountered. He seeks to delegitimize our democracy in his quest for re-election. His politics have us questioning ourselves and turning against each other; no doubt to the delight of our enemies who know that America can only be defeated from within and by its own citizens.

Many conservative Christians are supporters of Mr. Trump. They should ask themselves which of the Beatitudes Mr. Trump lives? Is he meek, or poor in spirit, or merciful? Perhaps he is persecuted for righteousness sake? Ha! Mr. Trump is more likely to be the Anti-Christ than any historical or contemporary figure I can think of.

Mr. Trump makes me recall Saint Paul’s second letter to the Thessalonians, chapter 2. Could he be the “man of lawlessness who exalts himself above every so-called god and object of worship” described therein?

James Michaud

Wells

