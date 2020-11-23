President Trump’s blocking of the transition to President-elect Biden’s incoming administration is severely damaging our national security and every day that passes without coordination between the administration’s, is causing more and more people to die of COVID-19.
What is most shocking is the silence of the Republicans in Congress. Yes, a few have admitted that Biden won, but that is not going far enough, and most are either silent, or are going along with Trump’s fantasies that he won and the election was fraudulent.
The Republican party has become a cult, with Trump as their leader, walking them and the country to the edge of a cliff. It appears most elected Republicans care more about their jobs than they do about our country.
Tom Levin
Freeport
