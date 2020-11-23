Mary Chapin Carpenter: One Night Lonely Live from Wolf Trap

8 p.m. Friday. Via State Theatre, $20 to stream. statetheatreportland.com

Dwight Yoakam might not be in the corner, but you’ll still feel lucky as you stream a solo acoustic performance from singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter from an empty Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia. Carpenter will play songs from her entire catalog, and it’ll almost feel like being down at the twist and shout. Skip the pack of Camels, but have at it with the burrito and Barq’s root beer. Part of the ticket cost will benefit the State Theatre’s ongoing effort to stay afloat, and you can see the stream through midnight on Sunday.

Acoustic Song Fest

8 p.m. Saturday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Stone Mountain Arts Center presents a limited-seating socially distanced show that will be one heck of a collaborative party. The Acoustic Song Fest features The Clement Brothers (from The Lonely Heart String Band), Celia Woodsmith from Della Mae and violin virtuoso Jason Anick. Songs will be swapped, and you’ll hear roots, folk, classic country, western swing, bluegrass and more throughout the performance. If you want to make even more of a night out of it, dinner reservations can be made for 6-7:30 p.m.

Miss Maybell & The Jazz Age Artistes

7 p.m. Saturday. Streaming live on the Blue Facebook page.

Calling all hepcats, daddy-os, dolls and live wires! Spend part of your Saturday night soaking in some vintage hot jazz, blues and ragtime ditties from a New York City act whose show is being presented by the Portland music venue Blue. Miss Maybell & The Jazz Age Artistes is bandleader, singer and washboard player Miss Maybell, violinist Kaia Updike and pianist Charlie Judkins. You can make donations during the stream, which will be split between the band and Blue. Isn’t that just the bee’s knees?

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: