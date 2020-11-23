Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Mon. 11/30 4 p.m. Solid Waste Advisory Committee
Tues. 12/1 6 p.m. Planning Board
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 11/30 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee
Tues. 12/1 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee
Wed. 12/2 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 12/2 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee
Thur. 12/3 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 11/30 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee
Wed. 12/2 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Thur. 12/3 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Tues. 12/1 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 12/3 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
