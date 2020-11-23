Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon.  11/30  4 p.m.  Solid Waste Advisory Committee

Tues.  12/1  6 p.m.  Planning Board

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  11/30  6:30 p.m.  Finance Committee

Tues.  12/1  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

Wed.  12/2  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  12/2  7 p.m.  Marine Resource Committee

Thur.  12/3  4:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  11/30  3 p.m.  Budget Advisory Committee

Wed.  12/2  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Thur.  12/3  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  12/1  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  12/3  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

filed under:
bath maine, brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles