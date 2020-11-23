BRUNSWICK — The Midcoast Tree Festival Committee announced it is holding a virtual auction where deluxe tree items, classic tree items and wreaths will be up for grabs.

The event is replacing the annual Midcoast Tree Festival, which is postponed until December 2021. The event will run from Dec. 4 to 12, with 30-70 auction lots expected, according to organizers.

Cory King, Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber executive director, estimated the opening bid of most auction lots will start at 40% of their total value, hopefully fitting a variety of budgets.

The Midcoast Tree Festival Committee will receive proceeds from the deluxe and classic tree items. Proceeds from the wreaths, which were donated by local nonprofit organizations, including All Saints Parish (St. John’s School), Spectrum Generation’s Meals on Wheels program, and the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber, will be split between the donating organization and the committee.

