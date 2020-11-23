The Cleveland Browns not only managed without star Myles Garrett for one game, they won.

They’ll have to try to do it again.

The dynamic end will miss this week’s game against Jacksonville as he continues to recover from the COVID-19 virus. Garrett tested positive last Friday and sat out Sunday’s 22-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

He’ll remain on the COVID list this week and won’t play against the Jaguars (1-9).

Coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any details on Garrett’s condition Monday other than saying the team is adhering to the intensive protocols put in place by the league and players’ union on the virus and the 24-year old will not be cleared in time to face the Jaguars.

“We’re ruling him out because that’s what the protocols call for,” Stefanski said. “We’re just following the rules and will continue to do so.”

Garrett has 9 1/2 sacks and has been among the NFL’s best defensive players all season. He has four strip sacks and made numerous game-swinging plays while helping the Browns (7-3) toward their best 10-game record since 1994.

Cleveland is going for its first playoff spot since 2002.

GIANTS: Second-round draft pick Xavier McKinney and linebacker Oshane Ximines will start practicing with the New York Giants this week.

The Giants, who had a bye this past weekend, announced Monday they are starting the 21-day period to determine whether to take them off injured reserve or keep them on it for the rest of the season.

New York (3-7) also said punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter were activated off the Reserve/Covid-19 list. They had been placed on it on Wednesday after having close contact with a player who tested positive for the virus.

Kicker Graham Gano, tight end Kaden Smith, rookie tackle Matt Peart and recently signed wide receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis remained on the COVID-19 list.

RAVENS: Several members of the Baltimore Ravens organization have tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the team to conduct all activities virtually with a game against unbeaten Pittsburgh coming up Thursday night.

The Ravens said they were informed late Sunday night that “multiple” people tested positive. The team has shut down its practice facility and started the process of contact tracing.

The names of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have not been released.

