Nov. 23, 2018: The Portland Press Herald reports that although nearly 50,200 people used the direct high-speed ferry service between Portland and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, during the year – the busiest season ever – the ferry probably will not be returning.
Bay Ferries, the vessel’s operator, plans to move its service to Bar Harbor. The Bar Harbor Town Council voted in October to lease a town-owned ferry terminal to Bay Ferries. The company said it intends to invest $3 million to improve the terminal and to re-launch service there in 2019.
The following year, it carries out its plan for Bar Harbor-to-Yarmouth service.
The city of Portland received almost $153,000 in passenger and vehicle fees from the ferry traffic in 2018, about $34,000 more than in the previous year.
Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]
