Nov. 23, 2018: The Portland Press Herald reports that although nearly 50,200 people used the direct high-speed ferry service between Portland and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, during the year – the busiest season ever – the ferry probably will not be returning.

Bay Ferries, the vessel’s operator, plans to move its service to Bar Harbor. The Bar Harbor Town Council voted in October to lease a town-owned ferry terminal to Bay Ferries. The company said it intends to invest $3 million to improve the terminal and to re-launch service there in 2019.

The following year, it carries out its plan for Bar Harbor-to-Yarmouth service.

The city of Portland received almost $153,000 in passenger and vehicle fees from the ferry traffic in 2018, about $34,000 more than in the previous year.

