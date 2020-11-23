Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 12/2 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 12/2 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 12/2 6:30 p.m. District 1 Annual Meeting
