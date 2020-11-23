Arrests

11/16 at 12:14 p.m. Kelcy Leigh Shanley, 25, of Quincy, Massachusetts, on Park Avenue on a charge of operating without a license.

11/16 at 7:31 p.m. Ibrahim A. Zahra, 18, of Portland, on St. John Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/16 at 8:27 p.m. Joshua Palmer, 33, of Congress Street on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

11/16 at 11:53 p.m. Julio McNeil, 24, of Portland, on Read Street on a charge of operating without a license.

11/17 at 2:50 a.m. Santu Logugune, 21, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

11/17 at 4:28 p.m. Jerimiah Underwood, 31, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/17 at 5:51 p.m. Paul O’Connor, 34, of Westbrook, on Congress Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/18 at 11:26 a.m. Shantell S. Lockett, 31, of Portland, on Myrtle Street on a charge of fugitive from justice.

11/18 at 12:16 p.m. Joseph L. Italiaander, 29, of Portland, on Commercial Street on a charge of failure to obtain a Maine license.

11/18 at 9:39 p.m. Spencer Barton, 30, of Cape Elizabeth on Marginal Way on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/19 at 3:08 a.m. Jodie Adams-Locey, 27, of Saco, on Forest Avenue on a warrant.

11/19 at 8:38 a.m. Alexander M. Colon, 46, of Portland, on Commercial Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/19 at 2:01 p.m. Michael J. Folsom, 43, address unlisted, on Congress Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

11/19 at 7:15 p.m. Andrew Dimmitt, 35, of Portland, on Riverside Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of conditional and a warrant.

11/19 at 11:23 p.m. Matthew Martin, 34, of Portland, on Wilmot Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/20 at 7:32 a.m. Joseph I. Rodriguez, 52, address unlisted, on Commercial Street on a charge of criminal trespass and two counts of violation of conditional release.

11/20 at 10:20 p.m. Ryan Walsh, 21, of Portland, on Woodford Street on charges of criminal trespass, violation of conditional release and a warrant.

11/22 at 11:25 p.m. Taylor R. McFarquhar, 23, of South Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/20 at 1:30 p.m. Katherine Hadley, 37, of Portland, on Bramhall Street on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

11/21 at 2:07 a.m. Ahmed H. Adow, 35, address unlisted, on Free Street on a warrant.

11/21 at 3:45 a.m. Mango Mwinyi Abdallah, 37, of Portland, on Marginal Way on charges of assault and obstructing report of crime or injury.

11/21 at 8:51 p.m. Ramon Nunez-Rosario, 40, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of fugitive from justice and a warrant.

11/22 at 2:40 a.m. Michelle Chipman, 45, of Southwest Harbor, on Riverside Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/22 at 12:20 p.m. William G. Littlefied, 43, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

11/22 at 1:47 p.m. Michael George, 49, of Westbrook, on Brighton Avenue on a warrant.

