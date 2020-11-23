SACO — Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and testing, the Southern Maine Health Care walk-in clinics Saco and Sanford are now providing only COVID-19 and respiratory care — including testing — by appointment.

The walk-in centers will only see patients with COVID-19 or flu symptoms, according to a statement from SMHC, including cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, congestion or runny nose, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, nausea or vomitin or diarrhea. Those visits and necessary testing are by appointment only by calling Saco 294-5600 or Sanford 490-7900.

Non-respiratory walk-in care needs like strains, sprains, and injuries will not be accommodated at the walk-In centers at this time, according to the statement.

Those with a non-respiratory medical issue are asked to contact their primary care office. SMHC also noted that both Biddeford and Sanford emergency departments are open 24/7.

As well, ConvenientMD operates a walk-in urgent care center in Saco, and York Hospital operates a walk-in center in Sanford.

The SMHC Waterboro walk-in clinic remains a site for non-symptomatic COVID-19 testing only.

The Kennebunk walk-in clinic remains closed, hospital officials said.

SMHC said people could call 294-8700 to speak with a care team member about where to go for treatment.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: