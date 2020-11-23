Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 12/1 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Wed. 12/2 7 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals

Thur. 12/3 7 p.m. Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues. 12/1 6 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Public Forum

Wed. 12/2 6 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Wed. 12/2 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting

Fri. 12/4 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 11/30 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 12/1 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 12/2 7:30 a.m. Arts & Historic Preservation Committee

Wed. 12/2 5 p.m. Economic Development Subtopic Committee

Wed. 12/2 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 12/3 3 p.m. Land Bank Revision Committee

Thur. 12/3 5 p.m. Q & A: Traffic Pattern Changes

Thur. 12/3 5 p.m. Police Services Review Working Group

