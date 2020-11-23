Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 12/1 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Wed. 12/2 7 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals
Thur. 12/3 7 p.m. Recycling Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Tues. 12/1 6 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Public Forum
Wed. 12/2 6 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Wed. 12/2 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting
Fri. 12/4 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 11/30 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 12/1 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 12/2 7:30 a.m. Arts & Historic Preservation Committee
Wed. 12/2 5 p.m. Economic Development Subtopic Committee
Wed. 12/2 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 12/3 3 p.m. Land Bank Revision Committee
Thur. 12/3 5 p.m. Q & A: Traffic Pattern Changes
Thur. 12/3 5 p.m. Police Services Review Working Group
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Bath restaurant continues free Thanksgiving meal amid pandemic
-
Business
Apple’s head of security indicted on bribery charges
-
Nation & World
New York state sues former Maine Catholic bishop, Buffalo diocese over priest misconduct, abuse
-
Election 2020
Maine certifies Biden’s victory in the state’s election
-
Sports
NBA notebook: Wizards GM says Wall not on trading block