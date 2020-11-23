Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  12/1  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Wed.  12/2  7 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals

Thur.  12/3  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues.  12/1  6 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Public Forum

Wed.  12/2  6 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Wed.  12/2  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting

Fri.  12/4  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  11/30  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  12/1  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  12/2  7:30 a.m.  Arts & Historic Preservation Committee

Wed.  12/2  5 p.m.  Economic Development Subtopic Committee

Wed.  12/2  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  12/3  3 p.m.  Land Bank Revision Committee

Thur.  12/3  5 p.m.  Q & A: Traffic Pattern Changes

Thur.  12/3  5 p.m.  Police Services Review Working Group

