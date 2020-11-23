Arrests

11/20 at 1:09 p.m. Krystal Boissonneau, 31, of Green Street, was arrested on Green Street by Officer Lucas Shirland on a warrant.

11/20 at 2:51 p.m. Meghan Bowie, 35, of Lafayette Street, Lewiston, was arrested on Lewiston Road by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/21 at 11:45 p.m. Michael Whitney, 34, of Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, was arrested on Main Street by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a warrant.

11/22 at 1:42 p.m. Collin Dudley, 28, of Pine Street, Mechanic Falls, was arrested on Lewiston Road by Officer Lucas Shirland on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

11/17 at 9:19 p.m. Katherine Routhier, 49, of Middlesex Road, was issued a summons on Middlesex Road by Officer Robert Wright on a charge of assault.

11/19 at 4:18 p.m. Zachary Couillard, 21, of Dennison Street, Auburn, was issued a summons on Lewiston Road by Officer Lucas Shirland on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/20 at 9:42 p.m. Ann Delsignor, 28, of Scottsdale Avenue, Lisbon, was issued a summons on Lewiston Road by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

11/21 at 1:31 a.m. Wac Maiwan, 28, of Wood Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons on Lewiston Road by Officer Jose Gomez on a charge of violating of conditional release.

Fire calls

11/16 at 12:29 a.m. Traffic hazard on Cathance Road.

11/16 at 12:44 a.m. Fire call on Payne Road.

11/16 at 5:26 a.m. Outdoor fire on Meadow Road.

11/16 at 8:11 p.m. Fire alarm on Foreside Road.

11/17 at 11:13 a.m. Public service on Amethyst Drive.

11/17 at 5:59 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

11/18 at 7:42 a.m. Fire alarm on First Street.

11/18 at 7:51 p.m. Fire alarm on Sky Hy Drive.

11/19 at 7:22 a.m. Vehicle fire on Main Street.

11/20 at 8:03 a.m. Assist Brunswick.

11/22 at 4:46 p.m. Vehicle crash on Interstate 295.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 23 calls from Nov. 16-22.

