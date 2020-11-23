Arrests

Corey P. Cushman, of Westbrook, on Nov. 17 on a charge of tampering with a witness, informant, juror or victim.

Farhio Abullahi Mohamed, 19, of Lewiston, on Nov. 17 on two warrants, on Main Street.

Derick J. Winslow, 30, of Grant Street, on Nov. 19 on a warrant, on Main Street.

Thomas M. Macdonald, 42, of Saco Street, on Nov. 21 on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, on Cumberland Street.

David M. Dibiase, 55, of Central Street, on Nov. 22 on a warrant, on Main Street.

Summonses

Kathryn A. Mitchell, 30, of Portland, on Nov. 21 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

