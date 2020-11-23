Arrests

Shane M. Edwards, 36, of Windham, on Nov. 11 on charges of reckless conduct and terrorizing, on Morgan Lane.

Joshua P. Ferrelli-Nida, 31, of Windham, on Nov. 14 on charges of assault and criminal mischief, in Windham.

Keith N. Doiron, 33, of Portland, on Nov. 17 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) with two priors, in Windham.

Tyler J. O’Donnell, 31, of Windham on Nov. 21 on a charge of failure to appear, in Windham.

Monica D. Sprinkle, 36, of Windham, on Nov. 21 on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of Fentanyl powder, on Tandberg Trail.

Benjamin J. Davis, 42, of Westbrook, on Nov. 22 on a charge of failure to appear.

Summonses

Samantha R. White, 25, of Skowhegan, on Nov. 18 on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, theft by unauthorized use, operating after license suspension and violating requirement of release, in Windham.

A female juvenile offender, 15, on Nov. 22 on a charge of assault, on River Road.

